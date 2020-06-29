Chloe Saxon Gets Steamy While Wearing An Unzipped Skintight Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share another racy look with adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she sported a skintight black bodysuit. The garment featured short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. She also left the outfit unzipped to flaunt her massive cleavage.

The suit clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips, and also accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. She accessorized the style with dangling earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Chloe posed in front of a white wall. She placed her hands around her waist and pushed her hip to the side while giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the second shot, she stood with her backside facing the camera. She had one hand on her leg and the other on her head. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe wore her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her face with a shimmering glow on forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on her cheekbones and light pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 764,000-plus followers immediately began to show support for the post. The pics garnered more than 2,200 likes within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 50 messages.

“You are so stunning and beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Goddess,” declared another.

“You are so sexy,” a third comment read.

“As always you are really pretty,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model appears to have no qualms about putting her flawless figure in the spotlight. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny tops, and scanty bathing suits in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tiny white tank top and a pair of tight jeans. That post was also popular among fans. To date, the upload has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 280 comments.