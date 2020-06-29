Camila Bernal Puts On Cheeky Display In Racy Striped Thong

Camila Bernal put on a rather cheeky display in her most recent Instagram post. She displayed her famous derriere, much to the delight of her fans, and had them racing to view the risqué pics.

The mother-of-one was in tip-top form when she recently shared a photo of her bikini-clad figure. The model proudly displayed her backside and captioned the image “Double cheek’d up on a Monday.”

Camila looked amazing in a skimpy white bikini. She bared her shoulders, arms, and back in the swimsuit that complemented her sun-bronzed skin.

However, it was Camila’s thick booty that took center stage in this particular snap. She wore a white-and orange thong with vertical stripes running down its length. It had a high-waist and high-leg detail that allowed her to flaunt her ample hips and amazing thighs. The cheerful bottoms completely exposed Camila’s curvaceous booty and the lower half of her body as she posed poolside.

Camila showed off her toned midriff in the stunning snap. Camila’s flat stomach and minuscule waist emphasized her magnificent pear-shaped frame.

The 23-year-old styled her hair rather casually for the pic. In the first snap, she grabbed it into a ponytail behind her head, while in the following pic, she let it hang loose over her shoulders. She also appeared to be wearing some natural-looking makeup to define her full lips and cheekbones. The model’s only visible accessory was a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses.

Camila was relaxing next to a pool. In the first image, she stood in profile with her legs apart to show off her full booty. She looked over her shoulder and smiled mysteriously as she strutted her stuff. In the background, palm trees and outdoor furniture surrounded the pool.

The social media star put her derriere front and center in the following photo. Camila faced away from the camera while she cavorted in the pool. She placed her elbows on the edge of the pool to lift her upper body out of the water. At least half of her booty was put on display as she raised her booty by placing her knees against the side of the pool.

Camila’s latest Instagram post created a frenzy of excitement among her fans. Many of them waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“Cheeks on deck,” one fan teased and alluded to Camila’s backside.

Another fan paid Camila a compliment and said that she looked “very beautiful and sexy.”

A third admirer had a rather interesting take on Camila’s beauty.

“That’s a work of art right there… you should put that on display in a museum (heart emoji),” they gushed.

Camila has amassed a staggering following of over 1.3 million followers. Evidently, her approach to social media is reaping rewards as over 18,000 admirers have already liked the post and she received 228 comments since it went live a short while ago.