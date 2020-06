Nicole Young, wife of rapper and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre, has filed for divorce. As TMZ reports, she filed Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

Dre — real name Andre Romelle Young — married Nicole after she separated from her previous husband, former NBA player Sedale Threatt. Nicole, whose maiden name is Plotzker, shares two adult children with her estranged husband: son Truice, born in 1997, and daughter Truly, born in 2001.