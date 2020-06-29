Gizele Oliveira Exposes Her Bare Chest Underneath An Open Blue Blazer On Instagram

Gizele Oliveira kicked off the new week with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram page that has proved to be extremely popular with her adoring fans.

The post consisted of a duo of snaps that captured the Victoria’s Secret model looking office-chic in a coordinated, light blue ensemble from Fashion Nova that popped against her bronzed skin. The two-piece outfit included an oversized blazer with large lapels and white buttons, which she left unclasped to reveal that she was going both shirtless and braless underneath. She grasped at one side of the jacket as she worked the camera in an attempt to keep it from overexposing her bare chest, however, an ample amount of cleavage was still left very much on display.

Gizele’s look also included a pair of matching pleated shorts. The bottoms were slightly oversized on the middle and hit in the middle of her thighs to tease a glimpse of her toned legs. A thick blue belt with a square buckle cinched them high up on her hip, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The Brazilian bombshell posed against a blank white wall for the photoshoot, ensuring that there would be no distractions from her skin-baring display. She stood with one side of her hips popped slightly out to the side to emphasize her curves underneath the blazer, and slung a black Chanel handbag with gold hardware over her shoulder.

For the finishing touches on her outfit, Gizele added a pair of dangling gold earrings and a touch makeup to make her striking features pop. The cosmetics application seemed to include a cranberry pink lipgloss, blush, and highlighter. She also appeared to have swept her eyelids with tan eyeshadow and applied a winged eyeliner and mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

The double-pic update quickly earned the attention of Gizele’s followers, who have hit the like button over 9,000 times during its first two hours of going live. An additional 96 fans flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many showered the catwalk queen in compliments.

“Wow, looking super fantastic within this blue set,” one person wrote.

“You are stunning,” added another fan.

“So perfect!!!” a third follower declared.

“Love it!” added a fourth admirer.

Gizele seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears in her Instagram posts. She shared another set of photos to her page yesterday that saw flaunting her figure in an asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit while soaking up the sun. The post fared extremely well, racking up more than 25,000 likes and 218 comments to date.