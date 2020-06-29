Brittany Cartwright Breaks Social Media Silence As She Celebrates 1-Year Wedding Anniversary With Jax Taylor

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shut the comments off on her new Instagram post.

Brittany Cartwright has broken her silence on Instagram in honor of her first wedding anniversary with her husband Jax Taylor. The Vanderpump Rules star posted her first photo to Instagram since June 2 as she commemorated her anniversary on June 29.

In honor of the couple’s milestone, Brittany shared a stunning photo from her wedding day on the social media platform. In the photo, the gorgeous bride was seen holding her husband’s hands as they stood outside on the lawn of their wedding venue. Brittany posed in her stunning Netta BenShabu gown, which was converted into three different looks throughout the course of her wedding day, as Jax gazed lovingly at her.

In the caption to the post, the 31-year-old Vanderpump Rules beauty wished her husband a happy anniversary. The former SUR waitress thanked Jax for making her laugh on a daily basis and for being her best friend. Brittany also told Jax that he is her “lobster,” which is a reference from a Friends episode that Brittany used in her wedding vows one year ago.

In an uncharacteristic move, Brittany shut off the comments to the post so fans were unable to post any anniversary wishes to the couple.

It is not completely surprising that Brittany opted to shut off comments to her anniversary post in light of recent troubles she has been dealing with. Over the past month, some Vanderpump Rules fans have called for Brittany and Jax to be fired from their starring roles on the long-running Bravo reality show alongside already-canned veterans Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were accused of racist actions toward former cast member Faith Stowers. Brittany has vehemently denied that she ever said anything racist to Faith, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Brittany has posted to her Instagram stories and has commented on other friends’ posts but the wedding pic is her first post to her Instagram page in nearly a month. The Bravo star has been noticeably silent on social media in the aftermath of the Vanderpump Rules firing scandal and her mother, Sherri Cartwight’s, recent medical emergency.

As for their anniversary day, Jax and Brittany are celebrating together in her home state of Kentucky. The two wed last June 29 at the historic Kentucky Castle, and Vanderpump Rules fans got an invite when footage from the ceremony was shown on the Bravo reality show earlier this year. In addition to their traditional wedding, the couple treated their friends to a Taco Bell truck and Hooters snacks during their wedding weekend.