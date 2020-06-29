Military Leaders Were Reportedly ‘Pounding On The Door’ To Get Donald Trump To Address Russian Bounties

The Washington Post’s David Ignatius said that he did his own research into the explosive story that President Donald Trump knew about the Russian bounty on American soldiers for months. He claims that his research found that military leaders at the Pentagon were “pounding on the door” to get Trump to address the situation — with no results.

Ignatius was speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, as Raw Story reports, when he revealed that he decided to look further into the story.

Based on his research, which was built on the bombshell New York Times reporting, Ignatius says “it’s clear in late March you had senior U.S commanders, senior civilian intelligence officials, in effect pounding on the door of the White House saying we need to do something about this, we need to come to a conclusion about what damage the Russian program is doing, we need to reassess our programs in Afghanistan and they couldn’t get an answer.”

Ignatius added that even now that the White House has certainly been made aware of the situation, there has still not been a public response.

“To this day there’s not an answer, there’s not a real response. Was this because the president was briefed and did nothing or because he wasn’t briefed because people were afraid to give him bad news and kept it to themselves?” he said.

He went on to add that regardless of whether or not the president was aware of the situation, it looks bad for a government leader either way. On one hand, he says, if Trump wasn’t warned before publicly calling for Russia to be invited to the G8, it’s a failure of government.

Ignatius also mused that American commanders are likely angry at the administration for failing to address the situation with Putin.

The Times reported last week that Russian military intelligence offered Taliban-linked militants a bounty for killing American soldiers. This reportedly took place even while Afghanistan and the U.S. were in the middle of peace talks.

While some of the details on the situation aren’t clear, what is known is that some bounty money was paid out. Recent reporting suggests that at least several service members died as a result of the bounties.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

The president was reportedly briefed on the situation in March, and was provided with a range of options for addressing the shocking allegations. However, insiders say that Trump declined to make a decision and has continued to act friendly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The White House has denied that Trump was given the intelligence in March.