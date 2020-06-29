Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear While Posing On A Yoga Mat

On Monday, June 29, American model Ana Cheri started off the workweek by uploading a sizzling snap for her 12.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the former Playboy Playmate is seen posing in a white-walled room with potted plants in the background. She showed off her amazing assets in a black crop top and a pair of skintight animal print leggings. The revealing activewear, which was from Ana’s company Cheri Fit, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the sporty look with white tennis shoes and a silver ring.

Ana styled her luscious locks in voluminous curls and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, peach blush, brown eyeshadow, and a few coats of mascara.

For the photo, the 34-year-old kneeled on a terra cotta colored yoga mat. She tugged on the waistband of her leggings, as she lowered her gaze and parted her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she is passionate about her fitness apparel brand. She then proceeded to ask her followers to let her know their interests. Ana also advertised her brand’s “Duo Scrunch Leggings” and encouraged her followers to check out the Cheri Fit Instagram account “for free workouts and amazing activewear.”

A few of Ana’s fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“@anacheri fitness, food, and CHERI GANG too! #cherigang,” wrote one Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look fabulous girl,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart, kissing face, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“A beautiful woman,” added a different devotee.

“Looking so beautiful,” chimed in another admirer

Ana has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 19,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny leopard-print two-piece. That post has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.