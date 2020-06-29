Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In Plunging Gray Dress

Brazilian internet sensation Bella Araujo sent plenty of fans into a frenzy on social media with a stunning new update on Sunday, June 28. The bombshell took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.5 million followers and it received much admiration just shortly after going live.

The 29-year-old radiated in the image as she was seemingly photographed inside of a bar. Bella took center stage as she leaned up against a bar stool directly in front of the camera. She emitted a sexy vibe as she propped her booty out and posed with her right hand on her hip. she further shared a pout with the camera and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair — which featured dark roots and an ombre dye-job — was parted to the right and styled in curls as it fell effortlessly down her back and over her right shoulder.

Bella also seemingly rocked a full makeup application for the image that both accentuated her natural features and elevated her overall look. The makeup appeared to include foundation, a peach blush, smoky eye shadow, eyeliner, bronzer, mascara, and a vibrant pink lipstick.

What clearly demanded the most attention, however, was her famous figure, which she flaunted in a revealing dress.

The garment was grey and featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The dress barely left anything to the imagination as it featured a very plunging neckline that reached down to her waist, exposing an ample amount of cleavage and part of her slim core. The skintight garment, which hugged her curvy figure, also displayed her hips and pert derriere. Further on display was her toned and long legs as the garment was quite short, reaching just below her backside.

She finished the look off with black lace-up heels and a gold watch

She indicated in the post’s geotag that she was in Brasil Amazonas.

The sexy snapshot was met with an outpouring of attention from fans, amassing more than 43,000 likes since going live late Sunday night. Additionally, more than 685 followers praised the model in the comments section on her physique, good looks, and ensemble.

“Beautiful girl,” one user wrote, in Portuguese.

“My love, wow,” added a second fan.

“You’re stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“A princess,” a fourth individual proclaimed.

Bella has posted more than one sizzling snapshot of herself on social media this past week. Just yesterday, she dazzled her fans after she rocked yet another revealing dress that showcased her curvaceous assets, per The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 35,000 likes since going live.