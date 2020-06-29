Marli Alexa Shows Some Skin Wearing A Tiny Blue Bikini While Sitting In A Boat

Marli Alexa went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram post on Sunday. The stunning model showed some skin as she spent a day outdoors.

In the racy pic, Marli looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny blue bikini. The skimpy top boasted thin straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly around her ample bust.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her round booty and lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses in her hand.

Marli sat in the driver’s seat of a boat. She had one leg underneath of her and the other on the floor as she arched her back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background of the photo, a stunning lake view could be seen, as well as a clear blue sky.

Marli wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled her golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, cheekbones, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink lipstick.

Marli’s 523,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 22,000 times within the first 17 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 350 messages during that time.

“Beautiful like an angel,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous body girl,” another wrote.

“Amazing woman, very beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Beautiful You are my favorite girl on Instagram,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her petite figure in barely there outfits for her online posts. She’s often photographed rocking tiny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and revealing tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed by the swimming pool wearing a black lace bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It has racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 590 comments to date.