Nick Cordero’s In ‘This Vicious ICU Dance Circle’ As His Coronavirus Fight Continues, Wife Amanda Kloots Says

Actor Nick Cordero has been in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for almost three full months now, and his wife Amanda says that his coronavirus battle continues to be a tough one. On Sunday evening, Amanda shared a few brief updates via her Instagram stories to let fans know the latest regarding where things currently stand.

Amanda has been able to visit Nick in the ICU for the past week or so, thanks to a shift in coronavirus precautions at the hospital. She has noted that he has been making forward progress, and it certainly seems to be helping him to have his wife right by his side now.

At the same time, Amanda’s been having a hard time having to leave him at the end of each day’s visit. Over the weekend, she admitted that she was having an especially tough time with all of this.

Some Saturday Instagram stories showed that Amanda’s younger sister Anna was leaving Los Angeles after a lengthy stay to help the family. This departure was clearly tough on everybody involved, as Anna has been right by Amanda’s side during this battle for some time now. In her Sunday evening updates, Nick’s wife noted that it had been quite an emotional day with saying goodbye to Anna.

Not only was Amanda feeling bad over saying goodbye to her sister, but Nick had some tough moments over the weekend in the ICU.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

Nick was doing fine overall, Amanda said, all things considered. The issue, as she explained it, was that he’s been in this ongoing cycle of never having everything going right at the same time.

“It’s just he’s in this vicious ICU dance circle,” Amanda explained.

She said that it’s constantly been a battle where one thing that was going right starts going wrong, and as that resolves itself, something else that was fine starts to go the other way. Nick has consistently been battling problems with his blood pressure as well as his carbon dioxide levels, and she said these both remain challenges.

Amanda said that they need to get those issues sorted out before things can really move forward. Unfortunately, they just can’t seem to get everything going right for Nick all at the same time quite yet.

Despite feeling down about this, Amanda said she is keeping the faith that the coming week would be a good one. This week will bring the 90-day mark for Nick’s ICU stay and it continues to be a tough journey. He is alert and able to communicate by moving his eyes, and Amanda’s made it clear that she fully intends to see Nick recover and return home to her and their young son Elvis.