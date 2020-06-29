Natalie Roser Smolders In A Sunny Yellow Bikini

Natalie Roser kicked off the week with a stunning set of photos that featured her looking smoking hot in a sunny yellow bikini. On Monday, the entrepreneur uploaded the images to her Instagram page, which saw her soaking up some sun while lounging poolside.

In the caption, Natalie wrote that the photos were throwbacks to a photoshoot with The Series magazine, an online publication she manages. She also credited the photographer for his creative efforts.

Natalie’s bright and sunny two piece popped against her tan skin. The top was a bandeau style that was gathered in the center. A string tied into a loopy bow between her breasts called attention to her cleavage.Two strings wrapped around her back, adding a sexy vibe to the swimsuit. The bottoms were skimpy, with thin straps sitting low on her hips.

The first snapshot was a close-up picture of Natalie’s torso as she laid on a towel. The image was cropped below her shoulders and above her thighs. A spray bottle, presumably filled with water, was situated in the foreground. The model was leaning on one forearm and the side of her thigh while turning her body toward the camera. The pose highlighted her taut abs and the sexy curve of her hip.

Natalie was lying on her back in the second picture. She relaxed on a lounge chair while soaking up some sun. Her chair was on a wooden deck and part of a pool was visible off to the side. Shade from tropical plants fell on part of the deck beside her. The popular influencer posed with one hand above her head and her other hand on the side of her head. Her eyes were closed and she wore a seductive expression on her face. One knee was bent, calling attention to her long, lean legs. Natalie’s hourglass shape was prominent as her dewy skin glowed.

The model’s hair spilled on the towel under her head, and she appeared to be makeup-free. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments section, her fans approved of the smoldering snaps.

“What a blessing love it,” one admirer chimed in.

“You are Something special,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Perfect,” wrote a third follower.

“U look beautiful,” a fourth fan echoed.

Natalie has a knack for looking stunning in everything she wears. Earlier in the month, she shared a selfie that featured her looking sexy in a cable knit dress.