Amanda Franca Flaunts Voluminous Cleavage & Curvy Figure In Red-Hot Lingerie

Amanda Franca recently flaunted her eye-popping figure much to the delight of her Instagram fans. She showed off her voluptuous cleavage, tiny waist, and the curve of her hips in a red-hot lingerie set.

Amanda looked smoking hot in a post she shared on social media. The pic was an instant hit among her fans who raced to view it and inundated her with likes and comments.

Clad in a racy red bra, the model put her bountiful cleavage on display. The underwire bra was bedecked in lace, satin, and frothy trimmings to draw the eye to her assets. And thanks to the broad straps that supported her bust, she was able to put them front and center.

Amanda wore a pretty mini-slip with the bra. The sheer lingerie skirt had a feminine lacy edging that showed off her curvy hips and slim thighs.

Of course, Amanda’s midriff was also on display. She exposed her ripped abs and tiny waist as she posed for the camera.

The social media star wore her blond mane in a deep side-part with her bangs swept to the side of her face. Amanda let her long golden tresses cascade down her back and shoulders in soft, loose curls. It also appeared as if she was wearing a full face of makeup including a defined brow, mascara, and some lipstick.

Amanda chose her accessories with care. She wore a pair of large gold earrings and a dainty gold bangle around her wrist. She also held a single red rose in her left hand.

The influencer posed in front of a large glass pane. Sunlight flooded into the room and cast a shadow of Amanda’s frame onto the wall. Beyond the glass panes, tall buildings and a tree provided a busy backdrop for the stunning image.

Amanda leaned against the wall and tilted her chin upward. She placed her right hand on her forehead and closed her eyes as if she was enjoying the moment. She smiled broadly while cherishing the bloom in her hand.

The pic created a stir among the Brazilian model’s fans. Many of them waxed lyrical in the comments section about Amanda’s beauty.

“Absolutely stunning,” complimented one fan, while another said that Amanda had a “beautiful smile.”

A third Instagram follower summed up Amanda’s look.

“Well you can’t get more beautiful (flame emoji),” they gushed.

Amanda has more than 675,000 fans who follow her on Instagram alone. She regularly shares sexy snaps to her feed. This specific pic sparked a frenzy and has already accumulated more than 7,5000 likes and 230 comments from her admirers.