YouTube Star Niki DeMartino Poses Topless In A Number Of Mirror Selfies

YouTube star Niki DeMartino treated fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself on Instagram.

The 25-year-old bared all and went completely topless. She accessorized her decolletage with a number of necklaces, one which featured a heart pendant. DeMartino opted for a ring, a gold bracelet, and a silver watch. She displayed the small tattoo inked on the right side of her upper chest and kept her nails short. DeMartino is known for changing up her hair color and sported orange hair with black roots. She styled her wavy locks down with a middle part and appeared to have applied a glossy lip for the occasion.

DeMartino posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she took a selfie in the mirror in her bathroom. Behind her was seemingly the shower door with washing products on the shelf. DeMartino covered herself with her right arm and her knee. She looked up to her left and subtly pouted her lips.

In the next slide, her phone case featuring wild animals was visible. DeMartino looked into her phone while taking the selfie and rested her hair in front of her.

In the third and final frame, she looked into the mirror with her knee raised again. DeMartino wrapped her right arm across her chest and sported a faint smile.

She geotagged her upload as Beach Haven, New Jersey, letting her followers know where these photos took place.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“IMAGINE BEING THIS PRETTY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You are so naturally beautiful! I love it,” another devotee shared, adding the crown emoji.

“I love you Niki, you are such an inspiration to me. Keep on shining,” remarked a third fan.

“Your hair is the best thing that’s ever happened,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a knitted orange crop top with different colored flowers all over. To complete the outfit, she paired the ensemble with high-waisted light blue ripped denim jeans and accessorized with numerous necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. DeMartino rocked her orange locks down and looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a coat of lipstick, black mascara, and eyeliner. She kept her nails short decorated with red polish and posed outdoors underneath a tree.