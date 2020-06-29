Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Curves In White Lace Bandeau & Thong While Posing In Bed

Lauren Dascalo turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Sunday. In a series of images on her feed, the stunner wore a white lacy bandeau and a high-cut thong that perfectly showcased her curves as she posed on a bed. In the caption, Lauren asked fans about breakfast.

Lauren’s ensemble featured a strapless longline top made of layered lace. The center of the bandeau was sheer, though, putting some skin on display. The top’s demi-cut neckline rested low on Lauren’s chest and exposed her ample cleavage. Lauren’s bandeau ran down to her tiny waist, but still showed off muscular abs.

Lauren paired the top with an incredibly tiny white thong in a ribbed material. The front of the thong remained low on the babe’s tummy, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her shapely legs were on show in the lingerie bottom.

Lauren finished off her look with some layered gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings and a bangle on her wrist. She appeared to be sporting mostly natural glam, including what looked to be light bronzer, highlighter, mascara, and a pink color on her full lips. Lauren’s blond hair was styled down in a messy bed-head look.

The photos showed Lauren sitting on a blue and white bed in a Beverly Hills, California home, according to the post’s getoag. Behind her, natural light poured in through a window. The rays washed over her tan skin and provided a glow.

In the first image, Lauren pulled one leg into her body and extended the other to the side. She leaned forward on her arms, causing her cleavage to spill out. The second image showed her sitting on her hip as she flexed her ab muscles to reveal a six-pack. Finally, in the third photo, Lauren turned to her other hip and arched her back to show off her figure. Her hair fell over her face as she pursed her lips and stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 24,000 likes and nearly 800 comments as fans expressed admiration for her beauty in the comments section.

“Babe,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Always so stunning,” another user added.

“So very beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In another post over the weekend, the model wore a bright yellow bikini as she spoke about her plans to head to the beach.