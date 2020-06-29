Celeste Bright Puts On A Leggy Display In Daisy Dukes During A Gorgeous Sunset: ‘Life Is Beautiful’

Celeste Bright returned to her Instagram on Sunday evening with a stunning new photo that added some serious heat to her page.

In the shot, the 26-year-old stood with her back to the camera on a long, rocky path. In front of her was a strip of vibrant greenery that separated her from the ocean shore, while a gorgeous sunset illuminated the sky with a golden hue. The view was nothing short of breathtaking and even influenced Celeste to declare that “life is beautiful” in the caption of the post. Her audience appreciated the scene as well, but it was the model herself that truly seemed to captivate their attention, as she was dressed to impress in a sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Celeste went full bombshell in a strapless top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It was adorned with silver sequins that glistened under the sunset’s glowing rays and clung tight to her torso to accentuate her ample assets and flat midsection.

The model also rocked a pair of light wash Daisy Dukes that made for a very leggy display. The tattered bottoms hugged the star’s lower half in all of the right ways and boasted a high-rise style that highlighted her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was their daringly short length — the shorts didn’t even reach Celeste’s upper thighs, teasing a glimpse of her perky booty along with a full look at her sculpted thighs and calves.

Celeste gave her outfit a sporty vibe with a pair of white sneakers and ankle-high socks. She tied her platinum tresses in a loose half-up, half-down style that cascaded behind her back, and seemed to be wearing a minimal application of makeup to let her natural beauty shine. The glam appeared to include a nude lipstick, dusting of blush, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

Fans went wild for the steamy new addition to Celeste’s Instagram feed, awarding it nearly 27,000 likes after 14 hours of going live. It has also racked up an additional 259 comments, many with compliments for the eye-popping snap.

“Stunning lovely gorgeous body,” one person wrote.

“Your legs are sexy!” quipped another fan.

“You look absolutely amazing. Those shorts look perfect on you!” a third follower gushed.

“I would like to look like this please,” commented a fourth admirer.

Celeste has been entertaining her adoring fans with a number of smoking hot upload lately. She recently showcased even more of her dangerous curves when she rocked a too-short crop top and green string bikini bottoms. The scantly look proved to be another hit, earning more than 26,000 likes and 337 comments since going live.