Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shares Adorable Photo With Son Angelo: ‘Squish’

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared an adorable new photo with her son Angelo to Instagram. In the caption, she called him by his adorable nickname, “Squish.” The one-year-old son of Nicole and her husband Jionni LaValle looked just like his handsome father in the close-up selfie. The mother and son snap seemed to have been taken at the New Jersey home the family shares.

The former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has been keeping her fans abreast of her day-to-day life after the last episode aired where she was a featured performer on the beloved reality television series. She has since spent lots of time with her three children, which include Angelo, son Lorenzo, and daughter Giovanna. Nicole has also moved from her smaller storefront that housed The Snooki Shop in Madison, New Jersey to a larger location.

Nicole shared the new sweet selfie with her 13.5 million followers.

In the photo, the mom of three smiled for the camera. She was seen in the upper left-hand corner of the snap. A quarter of her face was cut off, but her proud expression remained intact. The reality star wore her hair in a messy bun atop her head. She appeared to have on little makeup. She wore a stunning necklace that featured the three initials of her children built into the chain. She seemed to be wearing a loose-fitting, dark-colored top.

The star of the image was Angelo James, however. The adorable little boy, who celebrated his first birthday on June 4, looked directly at the camera in the new share. His dark hair was brushed to one side and stuck up slightly on the right over his ear. He smiled for the photo, his dark brown eyes highly expressive. Angelo wore a pair a Mickey Mouse pajamas. The graphic of the Disney cartoon mouse was repeated all over the nightwear. It had a red neckline and what appeared to be short sleeves.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Fans of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star loved the latest image of the adorable toddler and shared their feelings regarding the feel-good pic in the comments section.

“He looks identical to daddy!!!” remarked one follower.

“As he gets older he’s gonna think his name is full-on SQUISHY,” a second fan quipped.

“Daddy’s mini-me. He is absolutely adorable!” gushed a third Instagram user.

“Oh my gosh, those cheeks! He is a happy boy isn’t he?” a fourth person asked.