Laura Amy Rocks A Mismatched Bikini In The Bathtub For Latest Instagram Post

Laura Amy tantalized her 855,000 Instagram followers with her latest post. In today’s update, the Australian model spiced up her “bath time” by wearing a skimpy mismatched bikini in the bathtub.

Laura showed off her sculpted physique in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The yellow top featured triangular cups that were cut too small. It hardly covered her voluptuous breasts, exposing a glimpse of her underboob in the process. It’s plunging neckline showcased a serious amount of cleavage. The straps that provided support clung to her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported hot pink bottoms that were just as skimpy. It boasted tiny strings that were tied on each side of her hips. The garment had a low-cut design, highlighting her taut stomach and abs. The colors of her swimwear complemented each other, and it also helped accentuate her tanned complexion.

In the first snapshot, Laura’s lower body was immersed in the water. While her pose hid half of her body in the shot, her viewers still appeared to be content with the amount of skin they saw. It looked like she spread her legs on the tub and tugged at her bottoms. She slightly raised her chin and looked straight into the lens with a seductive expression on her face. The second snap showed the babe in a similar pose. This time, she placed both of her hands in the water and lowered her head, gazing directly at the camera.

It seemed like Laura lathered the soap on her body, but she left out her hair as she tied her long strands into a bun. Despite lounging in the bathtub, she had a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear bold eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a light dusting of blush. She completed her glam look by applying a nude rose lipstick with a clear gloss on top. She accessorized with a dainty necklace as her only accessory.

Laura wrote a short caption, describing her photo. She also shared that her mismatched bikini came from Fashion Nova.

Laura’s fans were quick to comment on her update. As of this writing, the new upload garnered over 11,700 likes and upward of 280 comments. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to drop praises for her fit figure, while others complimented her bronzed skin and facial features.

“You are an absolute goddess,” a fan commented.

“You are gorgeous,” gushed another admirer.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous and beautiful in that tub,” a third follower added.