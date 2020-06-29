Lindsay Brewer Wows Fans In Pink Velvet Bikini: ‘Life’s Better In A Boat’

Lindsay Brewer was pretty in pink in her latest Instagram share. She took to the photo-sharing app to share a post that saw her looking gorgeous in a pink velvet bikini while she relaxed on a boat.

The post consisted of two pictures that featured the 22-year-old race car driver while she struck sexy poses for the camera. The geotag for her update indicated that she was at Lake Powell in Utah. Interestingly, no water was anywhere in sight. However, large rock formations were visible in the distance.

Regardless of the scenery, the only view Lindsay’s fans seemed to care about was her incredible body in the two-piece swimsuit.

Some even took a minute to tell her what they thought of the view.

“Hello Lindsay you have to be every man’s dream girl. You are perfection.

You are amazing. So cutie and sexy like always. Have a nice week,” one Instagram user wrote.

“My goodness… You are the perfect combination of cute and sexy! Absolute perfection!!” gushed a second follower.

“You are so beautiful and cute and you have beautiful eyes,” a third admirer commented.

“I bet that velvet feels as sexy as you lookin’,” quipped a fourth fan.

Lindsay’s two-piece swimsuit certainly looked comfortable. The fabric popped against her seemingly flawless bronzed skin. The top featured a low-cut neckline that was knotted in the center, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips, accentuating her hourglass shape.

The popular influencer looked to be wearing little — if any — makeup. She wore her blond locks pulled up in a high ponytail with a few tendrils framing her face. For an accessory, she wore a dainty pendant necklace.

The images were similar in that Lindsay faced the camera while posing inside a doorway. The photos were cropped just above her knees, giving her fans a nice look at most of her fit physique. In the first snap, Lindsay flashed a big smile while standing with one hip to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and toned thighs. She smiled while gazing at the camera in the second snap. She posed with her back slightly arched and at a slight side angle, showing off her ample chest, flat abs, and shapely shoulders.

Earlier this month, Lindsay flaunted her curves in another light pink bikini. The post featured lounging outside on a chair, presumably enjoying the nice weather in Palm Springs, California.