Tinashe Poses In Pink PVC String Bikini & Long Gloves For Latest Instagram Upload

Tinashe took to Instagram to treat fans with a number of photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and looked smoking hot in her most recent upload.

The “Die A Little Bit” songstress wowed in a pink PVC string bikini top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with matching bottoms which she tied up on each side of her waist. Tinashe opted for long pink gloves and accessorized with bracelets, sheer sunglasses, and dangling dollar sign earrings. She styled her long dark hair in braids with a middle part and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The 27-year-old posted three images in one upload that had purposely been edited with an artistic blurry effect.

In the first shot, Tinashe was captured from the thighs-up. She raised from hand to her head and pointed the other to the camera. The singer sported a mouth-open expression while pushing one leg forward.

In the next slide, Tinashe tilted her head down and looked directly at the camera lens with a strong look. She pushed both arms out in front of her and showed off the detailing of the gloves and bracelet on her right wrist.

In the third and final frame, Tinashe crossed one arm around her body and touched her face with the other. She raised her head up and looked down at the camera.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics to her song “Hopscotch.”

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 96,000 likes and over 830 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“You are one fine looking woman,” one user wrote.

“I LOVE YOU QUEEN,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Tinashe, you’re a dream,” remarked a third fan, adding the love heart emoji.

“The body! The aesthetic! You did this friend!” a fourth admirer commented.

Leaving her loyal social media following stunned is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer flashed a huge smile while wearing a relatively low-cut black lace top. To complete the outfit, Tinashe wore short black leather shorts and accessorized with a necklace featuring a sun pendant, a nose ring, and large silver hoop earrings. Tinashe sported some of her long hair loose and wavy, and the rest of it was braided with sheer beads.