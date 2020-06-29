‘Summer House’ Fans React To Kyle Cooke’s Surprising New Look As He Vacations With Amanda Batula

The Bravo star debuted a bold mustache while visiting the Poconos with his fiancee.

Summer House star Kyle Cooke showed off a bushy mustache as he vacationed with his fiancée Amanda Batula, but not all of his fans were loving the look.

Kyle, 37, shared a new photo to his Instagram page as he spent time on Lake Wallenpaupack in the Pocono Mountains in northeastern Pennsylvania. Kyle appeared to be sitting in the driver’s seat of a jet ski as Amanda held on to him from behind with a life vest on.

While the Bravo star noted in the caption to the post that he was taking his future bride for a fast ride along the lake, social media followers zoomed in on Kyle’s overgrown mustache without a full beard. The Loverboy entrepreneur usually wears a close-cropped beard or is clean-shaven, so some fans were taken aback by his fuller mustache as they reacted to it.

In the comments to the post, some fans wrote that they didn’t even recognize Kyle, while others compared him to wealthy business mogul Richard Branson or late comedian Rip Taylor. Others said the look was giving off a strong ’70s adult film star or vibe, and one follower called it a “creepstache.”

“OMG Kyle!” one follower wrote. “Lose that creepy stalker mustache or grow a full beard! You’re so good looking and I adore you both, but…why just why have you gone stalker on us??”

“Love y’all but Kyle why do you look like the evil guy in the original Jumanji that they were running from that came out with Robin Williams? I’m so confused,” another added.

“This mustache makes me anxious,” a third fan wrote.

“Too bad the high speed didn’t blow that mustache off of Kyle’s face. Bless you for dealing with that,” another follower wrote in a message to Amanda.

Of course, the most glaring thing in the photo was the couple’s location. With filming for Summer House Season 5 currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyle and Amanda weren’t living it up with their castmates at their familiar weekend house in Water Mill in the Hamptons. Just a few days before the cast’s annual Fourth of July bash usually takes place, the Summer House stars were on the lake in Pennsylvania, which is definitely not the norm.

There is no word when Summer House will resume filming, but the Bravo reality show has reportedly been renewed for a fifth season, according to Us Weekly.

Kyle’s mustache makeover comes one month after his Summer House co-star Carl Radke debuted his own new look. In late May, Carl shared a photo of himself with a shorter haircut, glasses, and a beard.