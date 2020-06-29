Eden Levine Flashes Major Underboob In A Too-Short Crop Top In Sizzling New Photo

Eden Levine thrilled her Instagram followers yesterday with a sizzling new share that added some serious heat to her page. The model showcased her ample assets while asking her followers what kind of weekend they were having — “a cozy one, a productive one, or a fun one?” they were having a cozy, productive, or fun weekend.

Eden herself appeared to be finishing up the weekend on a cozy note, as she was cuddled up on a white leather couch that was decorated with a number of plush throw pillows. She sat on her knees and placed one hand on top of her long, dark tresses while leaning her upper body slightly to the side. She wore a sultry look across her face, and focused her piercing brown eyes on the camera in front of her.

The Salvadorian beauty added some sexiness to her relaxation time with her ensemble in the snap, which included a too-short crop top that left little to the imagination. The garment was black with the phrase “RCCN BRND” printed across the chest in bold white lettering. It hit just to the middle of her bust, teasing her audience with an eyeful of underboob that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. They were treated to a good look at her flat midsection as well, much to their delight.

Eden paired her barely-there t-shirt with a pair of tiny shorts that hugged her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The bottoms appeared to have been made of fuzzy material and boasted a bold cheetah-print pattern and bright color scheme that included pink, orange, and white. They grazed just to the top of the social media sensation’s legs, allowing her to flaunt her sculpted thighs in their entirety. Meanwhile, the numbers waistband sat high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Eden did not appear to have added any accessories to her racy look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her bombshell figure. She tied her hair in a ponytail that sat high up on her head and cascaded over one shoulder, and sported a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The cosmetics application appeared to include a pink lip gloss, dusting of blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

The NSFW display seemed to be a hit with the model’s followers, as it had amassed more than 5,000 likes within less than a day’s time. The post has also been flooded with dozens of comments, many with compliments for Eden.

“Looking magnificent,” one person wrote.

“Now that’s hot!” declared another fan.

“You are so super beautiful and nice, gorgeous and sweet,” a third follower gushed.

“Amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Eden is hardly shy about showing some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent post, the model tantalized her followers by flaunting her dangerous curves in a stunning orange monokini. That look proved to be popular as well, earning over 11,000 likes and 279 comments to date.