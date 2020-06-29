Kris Jenner, 64, Shows Off Curves In Clingy Green Dress

Kris Jenner, 64, showed off her curves in a clingy green dress as she readied herself to party with her family and friends in honor of her daughter Khloe Kardashian’s birthday. The matriarch of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians clan said in the caption of the share that she was grateful to her squad for “reminding me how a little glam feels” as she dressed up for the celebratory event.

The reality superstar also joked in two hashtags that it “still takes a village” and she hadn’t worn a dress in months regarding her overall high-fashion look.

Kris looked breathtaking in the photo. She wore a calf-length gown in an emerald green color. The hue of the dress was stunning against her fair skin and dark hair, and is a stark change from the usual dark or neutral tones she sports in her everyday wear.

The garment had a sheen to it, long sleeves and a deep v-neckline. The dress also had a high-cut slit on its left side. Perhaps the most striking design feature of the ensemble was the multitude of fringe detail that accented several key points of the garment. The fringe began at the neckline of the dress and fell across the right side of the v-neck. The fringe continued down the neckline and the front of the dress, ending on the right side of the slit. Both arms of Kris’ stunning gown also featured the same style of long fringe. The gown evoked the feel of the 1980s classic television series Dynasty, where the women wore fabulous gowns that were accessorized with fringe, feathers, and beads.

With that, Kris wore strappy silver heels and jeweled drop earrings that almost touched her shoulders. She wore two gemstone rings, one on each hand.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

She posed in what may be the interior of her luxe California home. The hallway where Kris posed featured a stunning dark wood floor. Kris stood on what looked to be a light-colored rug in the foyer. A modern-looking stairwell was part of an open concept floor plan where the upstairs area could be seen. An oversized piece of artwork was clearly visible in the upstairs area.

“Such a beauty,” remarked one follower.

“You are so hot,” said a second fan.

“Stunning, just stunning Mama K,” stated a third Instagram user.

“Looking Like a Queen. God Bless you and your family,” remarked a fourth admirer of the reality show star.