Alexa Collins Bares Cleavage In Tropical Three-Piece Swimwear Set On Instagram

Alexa Collins channeled some tropical vibes in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. In a photo on her feed, the model sported a three-piece swimwear set from Pretty Little Thing in a palm tree pattern as she posed outside. Alexa’s suit did nothing but favors for her curvy figure and showed off major cleavage.

The photo showed Alexa standing in front of what looked to be someone’s house. Palm trees surrounded by plants could be seen lining the sidewalk behind her, though it is unclear exactly where the photo was taken. The weather looked to be slightly overcast, but that didn’t stop Alexa from heading out in her swimwear to grab even a little bit of sunlight.

Alexa’s bright yellow, blue and green ensemble stood out against her tan skin. The set featured a strapless demi-cut bra that barely contained her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the top. Alexa’s top cut off just below her bust, so her flat, toned tummy was exposed.

Alexa paired the bikini top with a high-cut thong in a U-shape. The front of the bottoms rested low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides rested high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high cuts perfectly framed the babe’s long, lean legs.

Alexa completed the outfit with a long-sleeved kimono in the same pattern. The fabric flowed away from her body, and she held the kimono open at the bottom to show off her bikini. Alexa also sported a silver necklace and a full face of makeup, including what looked to be blush, highlighter, silver eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a light pink lip gloss. The model wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Alexa posed with one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her curvy waist. She kept her upper body straight and chest popped as she stared into the camera with narrowed eyes and pursed lips.

Alexa’s post received more than 4,000 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Love the suit…. and the body in it!” one fan said with a heart-eye emoji.

“A stunning look, just gorgeous,” another user added.

Alexa always knows how to drive her fans wild. In a post over the weekend, the model rocked some lacy lingerie that displayed her best assets.