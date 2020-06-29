Barbara Palvin Flaunts Her Natural Beauty In A Printed Top

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin stunned her 14.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous double update in which she showed off her natural beauty. Barbara didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she appeared to be seated at a table somewhere. A large window behind her filled the space with natural light, and a wooden picture frame decorated a white wall in the distance.

Barbara’s beauty remained the focal point of the shot, however, as she smiled at the camera. In the first picture, Barbara had both her hands buried in her long brunette locks. Her hair was tousled at the top with a few strands hanging loose to frame her face. Barbara didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any at all, and her naturally gorgeous features were on full display. She had what appeared to be a slight red tint on her lips, and her skin looked flawless in the shot.

Barbara rocked a navy blue top with semi-sheer sleeves and a small red heart print. The garment had a v-neck neckline that dipped low in the front, showing off a bit of skin but not exposing any cleavage. The lower portion of her ensemble wasn’t visible, as it was hidden beneath the table in front of her.

The second shot in the post captured Barbara in motion. Her long brunette locks flew out into the air beside her, and she had both her arms extended as her silky tresses were in the process of falling back into place. She continued to smile, and had no accessories on, going for a very simple and natural look. Barbara tagged photographer Duan Mackenzie Nelson in the first picture, suggesting that she may have taken the stunning photos of the Hungarian model.

Barbara’s followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 1.5 million likes within 21 hours of going live, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 6,672 comments from Barbara’s eager fans.

“Oh c’mon. Look at that smile!!!” one fan commented, captivated by her stunning grin.

“Barbara!! Thank you for blessing our feeds!!!” another fan remarked, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The word gorgeous defines you,” another follower added.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Barbara thrilled her followers with a video that she appeared in for Love Magazine. In the clip, she rocked sexy black lingerie and gorgeous jewelry while lounging in bed and giving the camera seductive glances. Her beauty look had a retro vibe, with lilac eyeshadow and a perfectly coiffed hairstyle.