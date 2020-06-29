Jen Selter Rocks Several Pairs Of Colorful Leggings In Her Latest Instagram Video

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a short video clip in which she rocked several different pairs of colorful leggings that all fit her like a second skin. Though Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, the video was filmed in front of the wall of sneakers in her New York apartment.

Eight long rows of floating white shelves were affixed to a plain white wall, and filled up with countless pairs of sneakers in every color of the rainbow. Jen showed off her fit figure in a white sports bra that flaunted just a hint of cleavage. The sports bra had a neckline with a hint of illusion fabric over it, and a longline fit that extended a few inches below her breasts. The top still showed off her sculpted arms and shoulders, however, as well as her chiselled abs.

Jen entertained her followers by dancing around in a wide variety of colorful leggings, all high-waisted. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail and she had a dark baseball cap atop her head. While her hat and sports bra remained the same for all her ensembles, her leggings changed throughout the video.

Jen started out in a pair of pink leggings that showcased her sculpted legs, and she paired them with bright pink sneakers. She waved her hands in the air and had a huge smile on her face in the clip.

Jen then cycled through a pair of neon orange leggings, which she matched with shoes of nearly the exact same hue, and neon yellow leggings, also paired with bright sneakers.

Jen also rocked three different shades of blue leggings as she busted out a few dance moves, and filled her followers in on a giveaway she was doing in the caption of the post.

The brunette beauty’s fans absolutely loved the short video update, and the post racked up over 313,600 views within 10 hours of going live. It also received 3,926 comments from her eager followers.

“The colors are so fire,” one fan wrote, including a string of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji within the comment.

Many of her fans from around the world commented with their locations in the comments section, as Jen instructed them to do in order to enter the giveaway.

While she frequently flaunts her fit figure in activewear, earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen showed off even more skin in a blue floral two-piece swimsuit. The picture was taken on the beach, and Jen rocked a unique bikini top paired with skimpy thong bikini bottoms that flaunted her pert posterior.