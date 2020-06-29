‘Double Shot At Love’ Star B-Lashes Shows Off Bikini Body In Tiny White Suit

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz showed off her bikini body in a tiny white bathing suit as she lounged on a boat in a new Instagram share. The Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny star drank an adult beverage and celebrated her birthday with some pals in a pic taken at David Park, New York. The hamlet where the image was shot is on Fire Island in the town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County and is a favorite place for boats to dock during the warmer months of the year.

Brittani, who competed alongside other women to win the heart of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars on the first season of the series, has returned for Season 2. For the second season, several of the women from the first season were asked to live and work with Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino in Las Vegas.

In the new pic, Brittani, known on the show by her nickname “B-Lashes,” lay atop the front of a docked water vessel. The reality star wore a crown atop her head in silver glitter that said “Happy Birthday.” With that, Brittani wore square-shaped sunglasses with dark lenses and a row of silver rhinestones surrounding the frames.

The reality star wore what appeared to be a strapless bikini top in a white hue that seemed to have a shimmer to it. The bottom of the bathing suit appeared to have a high-cut on the hips, and the front showed off an interesting style detail — a strategically placed knot that made the bottom appear asymmetrical.

With that, Brittani wore a multitude of bracelets on her left arm. In her right hand, she held a can of an adult spritzer. Her legs were long, tanned, and toned as were her shoulders and arms.

Brittani wore her dark hair loose and parted down the middle. It hung over her shoulders and down her back in the image.

Several of Brittani’s friends were in the background of the photo. All were dressed for the warm East Coast weather and a day of fun on the boat, celebrating their pal.

MTV / MTV Press

Fans of the reality star loved the image. They shared their feelings and birthday wishes in the accompanying comments section.

“God you’re stunning,” said one fan.

“Happy early birthday!! Do ya thang!” stated a second follower.

“Slay queen,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Oh my gosh, you look great, love the bathing suit and crown,” said a fourth fan.