Natasha Oakley Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A Tangerine Bikini

Natasha Oakley kicked off the week with a sizzling new addition to her Instagram page that has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The post went live to her feed just a few hours ago and contained a total of three photos of the Australian model lounging underneath the shade of a gorgeous covered patio. She was snapped first sitting on a rattan wicker chair with her lean legs stretched out in front of her but had moved to relax on the ground by the final slide of the upload.

The triple-pic update also saw Natasha looking like a total smokeshow in not one, but two sexy bikinis from her Monday Swimwear collection, which she runs with pal Devin Brugman. The ensembles were in the line’s newest and never-before-seen tangerine color that popped against her bronzed figure. Judging by the reaction of her fans, the brand’s latest collection certainly seemed to be a hit.

Natasha’s first swimwear look appeared to include the Maui top — an underwire-style piece that was made of a flattering ribbed material. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage while also treating her audience to a full view of her sculpted abs.

The lower half of her two-piece seemed to be the matching Maui bottoms that perfectly suited her killer curves. The number boasted a Brazilian cut and a unique, double waistband with adjustable ties that highlighted her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette.

Natasha’s second ensemble looked to consist of the Portugal top and Byron bottom from Monday Swimwear. The top featured another plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of the model’s voluptuous chest, which was further accentuated by a tight knot that fell in the middle of its cups. The bottom piece, meanwhile, allowed Natasha to flaunt her sculpted thighs and curves. Its waistband sat low on her hips, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and trim waist.

Both of Natasha’s bikini looks in the bold hue seemed to be a hit with her fans, who have awarded the multi-slide update over 11,000 likes within just three hours of going live. An additional 122 comments have been posted as well, many with compliments for both the new Monday Swimwear collection, as well as the Aussie beauty herself.

“So gorgeous, looking simply stunning,” one person wrote.

“Geezus Tash you look incredible,” remarked another fan.

“Love the color of this swimsuit so much,” a third follower quipped.

“Goals goals goals,” commented a fourth admirer.

Monday Swimwear has been offering shoppers a number of new color schemes to rock on the beach this summer. Natasha recently took to her Instagram page again to show off the brand’s “clay” collection, which resembled a shade of burnt orange. That style proved to be popular as well, as the post has earned more than 22,000 likes and 199 comments to date.