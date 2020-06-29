Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Black Sports Bra & Gray Leggings For New HIIT Workout Video

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins posted a new HIIT circuit to her Instagram page on Monday, June 29, that featured her in a black sports bra and gray leggings.

The fitness trainer’s sports bra was decorated with colored speckles and left her toned arms and muscular shoulders on display. A large cut out along the upper back also drew the eye to her back muscles. The gray leggings rose high on Jeanette’s hips and contoured to her shapely backside and thighs. A small strip of trim abdomen could be seen between the top and bottoms.

To complete the outfit, the model wore a pair of gray sneakers and added a light-pink exercise watch to one wrist. She pulled her long, dark tresses up into a large bun that sat on the top of her head and also appeared to have added a full face of makeup, including thick black lashes, eyeliner, eye shadow, and lip gloss.

Jeanette carried out her HIIT workout in a park, spreading a purple exercise mat on a stone pathway that surrounded a large fountain. The background of the frames was made up of a variety of green vegetation and a large pool surrounding the fountain. Jeanette did not use any equipment for the workout, relying instead on her body weight for resistance.

The fitness model began her workout with skaters, jumping from one side of the mat to the other while swooping her back leg behind her with each leap. In the second video, Jeanette showed off a set of squat jacks, keeping her heart rate up while she lowered her body deep into each squat. The third exercise was the side kick and jack. In between each jumping jack, Jeanette executed a side kick.

The fourth video featured the classic high knees move. Jeanette made sure to keep her legs moving quickly while lifting her knees high in the air. She followed the high knees with power knees, which incorporated a reverse lunge and a jump. Jeanette demonstrated the plyometric lunge next and then completed the circuit with plank jacks and mountain climbers, dropping to the ground for both exercises.

In the final few slides of the post, Jeanette advertised her Summer Body Bootcamp program, available on The Hollywood Trainer Club website. For those participating in the program, Jeanette advised them to add the short HIIT circuit to the end of their workout, completing two to three rounds of the routine.

The model’s latest workout earned hundreds of likes and a few dozen comments within the first hour.