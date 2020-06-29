JoJo Fletcher Says She’s Excited To Watch Her Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Through Fiancé Jordan Rodgers’ Eyes

'The Bachelorette' star said she hopes to get a 'great laugh' while watching her season of the ABC dating show with her man for the first time.

JoJo Fletcher says she’s ready to rewatch her season of The Bachelorette with her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, when it airs in a condensed format out on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!

One week after Bachelor star Ben Higgins’ final lady — and JoJo’s onetime competitor — Lauren Bushnell said she wouldn’t be watching the three-hour recap of their season with her husband Chris Lane, JoJo admitted she’s “excited” for a rewatch alongside her man.

In a new interview, JoJo revealed that Jordan, her final pick on The Bachelorette Season 12, did not watch their season when it first aired on ABC four years ago and that she was initially “anxious” for him to watch the replay.

“I know I was an emotional roller coaster that season,” JoJo told E! News. “But now, honestly, I’m excited to watch it back and excited to see it through Jordan’s eyes.”

The real estate developer said in 2016 Jordan tried to watch the first two episodes of her season but then told her, “‘I don’t need to see this.”

While she dodged the bullet of having her fiance watch her hook up with the other guys on her season, JoJo said four years later it seems like it will be more funny than scary to view her Bachelorette dates.

“We were in a new relationship. Things weren’t as steady then,” JoJo said of her romance during the first airing of her season in 2016. “But now, four years later, he’s excited to watch. We’re going to see a great laugh out of it.”

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

When JoJo’s season originally aired, some viewers thought that Jordan, the younger brother of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, was not in it for the right reasons and that he was just looking for fame.

“Critics thought this guy is faking it, whatever,” JoJo said. “I think that comes with the territory of when you are the front runner and I just thought it was too good to be true.”

The two got engaged on The Bachelorette season finale, and four years later, JoJo said her fiance is “amazing” and an “incredible, wonderful, loving man.”

Bachelorette fans know that Jojo’s wedding has been a long time coming, but that the couple had finally nailed down a date for June 13, 2020, only to end up postponing their long-awaited nuptials due to the coronavirus pandemic.

JoJo and Jordan now plan to wed in 2021, according to an Instagram post by the groom-to-be, which can be seen here. On what was supposed to be their wedding day earlier this month, the bride wore white paint instead of a white dress as the two painted their laundry room.