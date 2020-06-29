Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Puts Sculpted Figure On Display In Underwear Set For Transformation Photos

Fitness model Hanna Oberg took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, June 28, to post a new transformation photo set that showed off her enviable figure. The photos showed the difference between her body before starting her summer shred program and one month in.

In the left-hand photo, the fitness trainer could be seen posing prior to starting her summer fitness program. She wore a black bra and underwear set. The top included thick straps and a low-cut neckline that pushed up her cleavage. The bottoms rose high on her hips and dipped low on her pelvis, showing off her trim midsection. The model’s muscular arms and legs also drew the eye. Hanna left her long, brunette waves loose and flowing down her back from a part down the middle of her scalp. She appeared to have added a bit of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss to complete the look.

The right-hand photo showed Hanna one month into her fitness program. She wore a white underwear set that consisted of a low-cut bra and high-waisted bottoms with a thick waistband. Both pieces featured the name of the brand, Lounge, written in white lettering. Hanna pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail and gazed unsmiling towards the camera with what seemed to be lips painted with pink gloss. She also appeared to have added a bit of black mascara and eye shadow.

A clear difference could be seen between the two photos. While in the first photo Hanna had well-defined muscles and a trim figure, the second photo showed a deeper transformation of her muscles. Her quads and arms, in particular, were more defined in the second photo.

In the caption of the photos, Hanna explained her fitness routine, writing that she trains four days a week with one cardio only day and two rest days. She hits at least 10,000 steps a day and eats five to six meals a day. One session takes her between 40 and 45 minutes to complete. The model added that she loves her new program because her muscles are shaking after the sessions in a good way. She directed her followers to her Summer Shred guide on her website to check out the program.

The post earned more than 40,000 likes and over 200 comments within the first day. Many of Hanna’s followers complimented her figure in the comments section and expressed their love for her workouts.

“Wow! You look gorgeous @hannaoeberg. I’m so gonna try this. Love you,” one Instagram user commented.