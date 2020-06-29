Cam Newton’s Contract With The Patriots Is ‘Ridiculous,’ Richard Sherman Says

Not everyone is thrilled that Cam Newton finally found himself a home with the New England Patriots. San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman took to Twitter just after midnight on Monday to express his displeasure at the details of the quarterback’s new contract. Sherman posed the question as to how many other former NFL MVPs had to sign for the league minimum. He then said he felt that Newton is a transcendent talent and called the deal “just ridiculous.”

The defensive back’s comments came just hours after Newton finally landed himself a new contract with the Patriots after months of rumors as to where he would end up. He was cut by the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of the offseason after the team claimed the parting was mutual. Newton eventually took to social media to make it clear the decision was not made by both parties and the Panthers were attempting to put a positive spin on the situation.

Newton’s contract is said to indeed be the league minimum but it’s also reportedly loaded with incentives. Should the quarterback hit those incentives with the Patriots, he could see his salary go as high as $7.5 million. According to Spotrac, even if he does hit all his incentive marks, the deal would make him the 25th highest-paid quarterback in the league. Notable names that will be earning more than Newton in 2020 include New Orleans Saints’ backup Taysom Hill ($16 million) Las Vegas Raiders second-stringer Marcus Mariota ($8.8 million), injured and unable to play Alex Smith ($23.5 million) and Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa ($7.56 million).

Kathryn Riley / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there are also reports that Newton isn’t walking into camp as the Patriots QB1. It’s said that he will have to fight veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham for the starting spot. Should the 2015 NFL MVP indeed win the job out of fall camp, and the rest of the league’s dominos fall as they are expected to, his contract would make him the lowest-paid starting quarterback who isn’t playing on his rookie deal.

There are some notable names making less than Newton when looking at players still on their first contracts. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are both slated to make significantly less in 2020 than the Patriots’ new acquisition. Both have won the NFL MVP award. However, Newton’s contract still doesn’t make him richer than every other player on their rookie contract. There’s the aforementioned Tagovailoa, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray all making more annually. Mayfield and Murray are both set to earn more than $8 million this season.

Of note is the contract for the quarterback who replaced Newton in Carolina this offseason. Teddy Bridgewater was signed to be the Panthers’ starter in 2020 and is slated to make $21 million this year and will earn a guaranteed $33 million over the life of his contract.