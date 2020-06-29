Deena Nicole Cortese Shares Fun Slideshow Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast On ‘Family Feud’

Deena Nicole Cortese shared a slideshow of two images of the cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as they competed on a fun episode of ABC’s Family Feud. The reality television stars pulled together to try and score a win against the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings on the game show hosted by Steve Harvey. The beloved game series pits families against one another as they try to come up with the top responses to questions posed by the host in order to win points for their respective teams.

Several cast members of the MTV series competed, including Deena, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Antonio “Uncle Nino” Giaimo. They played to raise money for the organization Center on Addiction. The contestants from The Hills included Spencer Pratt, Heidi Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port, who all played to win money for the American Cancer Society.

Deena shared two photos taken at the fun taping to her Instagram. The first featured the cast as they posed before being introduced to the audience. From left to right were Nicole, Jenni, Uncle Nino, Deena, and Mike.

Nicole wore a fun patterned jumpsuit with a long, black cover-up atop it. She paired that with black high heels. Her hair was long and curled and fell over her shoulders. Jenni looked businesslike in a satiny white button-down dress shirt and tailored black pants that had a bow at the waist. She paired that with black heels. Her hair was drawn back into a tight ponytail, and she wore hair extensions to lengthen her tresses. Uncle Nino looked dapper in a tailored, gray three-piece suit, along with a white shirt and powder blue tie. He added a matching pocket square and carried a black cane with a gold topper.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Next to Uncle Nino stood Deena, who looked lovely in a long-sleeved black shirt and asymmetrical leopard-print skirt. She paired that with black heels. Her hair was worn long and straight. Mike kept his look casual, showing off his muscular arms in a tight green t-shirt and ripped jeans. He finished his look with sneakers.

In the second photo, the cast stood in their assigned spots on stage as they were posed a series of questions which they attempted to answer to win money for their charity.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans said in their eyes, this was must-watch television. They shared their feelings about the show in the comments section.

“I am tuning in for Uncle Nino,” said one viewer of the series. Uncle Nino is the uncle to Vinny Guadagnino, who was not a participant in the episode.

“Are we going to need subtitles for Uncle Nino,” joked a second fan.

“This was so good,” said a third Instagram user.