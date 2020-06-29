Lauren Simpson Flaunts Sculpted Physique For New Upper Body Workout Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson added a new workout video to her large Instagram collection on Monday, June 29, in which she demonstrated a series of exercises that targeted the upper body.

For the workout, Lauren chose an all-black outfit from her personal activewear brand Ryderwear. The outfit consisted of a sports bra and tiny booty shorts. The top included thick shoulder straps and two thinner criss-crossing straps over the top of the chest that gave viewers a peek of her cleavage. Throughout the workout, the model’s followers got an eyeful of her sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back while a gap between the top and bottoms left a swatch of toned tummy on display. Lauren sported a a pair of high-waisted booty shorts on her lower half that left the length of her long, toned legs exposed and contoured to her hips and shapely backside.

The Australian fitness trainer completed the outfit with a pair of white and black Nike sneakers while accessorizing with a thin black exercise watch. She wore her long, platinum blond tresses pulled away from her face in a low ponytail and secured any loose strands with a bobby pin. Lauren also appeared to have made up her face with thick, black lashes, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The upper body workout consisted of seven exercises that were separated into their own video clip in the post. Lauren completed the workout in an indoor living space and used a black exercise mat, a resistance band, and a set of dumbbells for equipment.

Lauren began the workout with a set of single arm band lateral pull downs, which utilized the resistance band. She followed up with bent over rows, using one dumbbell as she bent over and pulled one arm towards her chest. In the third video, Lauren performed bridge chest presses from the floor. The fourth exercise was push-up to shoulder taps, which drew the eye to the model’s sculpted backside and upper back muscles.

In the fifth video, Lauren demonstrated Arnold presses one arm at a time while in the sixth, she showed her trainees how to do front raises to lateral raise combos. The final exercise in the circuit was rear delt flyes.

In the caption of the post, the trainer told her followers that the upper body workout targeted mostly the back and shoulders in addition to the chest. The workout earned a few thousand likes and several dozen comments from adoring fans within the first half hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.