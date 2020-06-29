Vicky Pattison Stuns Followers In Black Tight-Fitted Denim Jumpsuit

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison took to Instagram to treat fans to a new photo of herself in a fitted number.

The 32-year-old stunned in a black denim jumpsuit with no sleeves. She unbuttoned the top half of the garment, which helped display her decolletage. Pattison tightly wrapped the belt attached to the garment around her waist and paired the ensemble with leopard-print heels. The reality star styled her straight brunette hair in a bob and kept her nails short with no polish. She accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and no other visible accessories. For her makeup application, Pattison appeared to have applied a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.

The I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! winner posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Pattison was snapped from head to toe in front of a mirror and a glass table decorated with home decor. She placed both hands in her pockets and looked directly at the camera lens with a smile. Pattison crossed her legs over and fitted the garment perfectly.

In the next slide, she was photographed in the same position. However, she flashed a huge smile and showed off her pearly whites.

In the tags, she credited Select Fashion for the outfit and admitted that she loved the jumpsuit in blue so much that she had to get one in black too. Pattison also treated fans to a discount code that will give them a 20 percent off on the brand’s website.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 46,000 likes and over 410 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“Loving the hair. You look stunning xx,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Your hair looks incredible and the outfit is fire,” another devotee shared.

“Awww Vicky you look so gorgeous and happy x,” remarked a third fan.

“You have a Khloe K look going on here. Gorgeous,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pattison. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a cropped back hoodie paired with high-waisted white joggers that had “I’m real” written across them in black text. Pattison accessorized with eye-catching white sunglasses and opted for no visible jewelry. Pattison kept her nails short with no polish and wore her dark shoulder-length straight hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a bold red lip, mascara, and eyeliner.