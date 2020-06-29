Jenna Johnson Shares Shirtless Pic Of Hubby Val Chmerkovskiy In New Home

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson shared a shirtless pic with Instagram of handsome husband Val Chmerkovskiy taken in the bathroom of their new home. The sassy photo depicted how happy the couple was to show off their new digs to their fans. Jenna gave her husband a big kiss. He leaned into her as she took a selfie in the luxe room for her 555,000 Instagram followers.

The couple looked happy and in love. Jenna sported her long, brown locks in a ponytail that was swept up and away from her beautiful face. She appeared to have little makeup on in the image. A black, cropped tank top covered her modestly and dark gray athletic pants clung to her body in all the right ways as she stood sideways for the image. She had a thin chain on her neck and was not wearing her engagement ring and wedding band on the third finger of her left hand.

It appeared the main reason for the image was to show off the gorgeous room and of course, to feature her husband’s chiseled torso, the result of many hours spent likely taking care of his body through exercise and healthful eating, Val’s upper body appeared to be tanned and toned. He wore black pants. The two-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner appeared to have had a haircut as well. His naturally curly dark locks were neat and trimmed.

On June 29, Jenna posted two snaps to Instagram of the couple’s empty apartment. It belonged to Val prior to their 2019 wedding and it is where the couple lived for over three years until their current move. She also shared a lengthy caption where she spoke about her feelings regarding leaving the apartment for a new and fresh start.

In the pic that featured their new space, a stunning gray marble wall dominated one wall of the bathroom. It appeared to run from floor to ceiling. In front of it was a large tub accented with a stunning rose gold bathroom fixture. The couple stood facing a white countertop that ran the length of a long mirror where the couple’s reflection was seen. It too featured a rose gold fixture.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Fans of the couple took to the comments section and shared their happiness over their fresh, new start. These also included fellow past and present DWTS pros Lindsay Arnold, Allison Holker, Emma Slater, and Cheryl Burke.

“Are you going to do a tour of your new house?” asked one follower.

“Beautiful… I want to see all of the new house!” said a second fan.

“You two are seriously the cutest ever,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Oh my!! I want your bathroom,” stated a fourth follower.