Megan Thee Stallion Wows In Black Cut-Out Velvet Garment After Winning Big At BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The rising star was a part of the virtual BET Awards show last night and won big.

The “Girls in the Hood” songstress stunned in a cut-out black outfit made out of velvet material. The top half featured long sleeves and showcased her midriff. She paired the ensemble with what looked to be a long skirt that complimented her incredible physique. Megan accessorized herself with a bracelet and no other visible jewelry. She styled her long dark wavy hair down with a middle part and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, black mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

For her most recent upload, Megan posed outdoors in front of a plain wall. The 25-year-old rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. She raised one hand to her chest and was captured in natural lighting.

For her caption, Megan thanked BET and her fans — also known as “Hotties” — for helping her win the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award. She also told her followers to check out the performance that she filmed for the virtual ceremony. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, she performed her chart-topping single “Savage” with full choreography and dancers.

In the span of nine hours, Megan’s post proved to be very popular with her 12 million followers, racking up more than 925,000 likes and over 11,600 comments.

“Period! You deserved it! You worked your a** OFF! She’s a savage!” one user wrote.

“You deserve it baby! Such an amazing year for you and it’s only the beginning,” another devotee shared.

“Congratulations Megan. You so deserve it. Stay Humble. Stay Hungry. You’ve shown how much of a gamechanger you are. Keep the fire coming. Continued Prayers and Blessings,” remarked a third fan.

“You deserve it sis. I remember a year ago I was like she deserves an award sis is killing the game! Now look,” a fourth admirer commented.

Megan also stated on Instagram that she won the Viewers Choice Award for her collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer.”

The rapper is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media audience with her beauty. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan showed off her multicolored hair. She shared a couple of snapshots of herself in her kitchen and at a protest with Beyonce tribute artist, Shalae.