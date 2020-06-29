Katharine McPhee Posts Stunning Wedding Throwbacks As She Celebrates First Anniversary With David Foster

The celebrity couple marked one year of marriage with breathtaking photos.

Katharine McPhee shared stunning photos from her wedding day as she celebrated her first anniversary as the wife of David Foster.

The actress and American Idol runner-up, 36, posted an anniversary message to her 70-year-old husband on Instagram one year after they exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in London.

In the first photo, Katharine and David were seen posing in the Church of St. Yeghiche on the day of their wedding. The bride wore a custom Zac Posen gown and cascading veil as she rested her arm on her husband’s shoulder in the photo taken inside the church. Several other photos were dedicated to Katharine’s gorgeous dress, which featured a strapless sweetheart neckline and layers of tulle, and she even shared a video from one of her fittings.

In the caption to the slideshow, Katharine paid tribute to her first year of marriage to David, whom she described as the love of her life. She thanked the Grammy-winning producer and composer for always loving her and “inspiring” her and she offered a toast to their future. Katharine also wished a happy first anniversary to the “other” love of her life—her “dreamy” wedding gown.

In comments to the photos, fans and famous friends reacted to Katharine’s stunning wedding throwbacks, including several pals who were guests at the wedding.

“This was one of the most beautiful weddings we have ever attended!” wrote pal Robin McGraw. “You were ‘poetry in motion’ walking up that aisle to your love.”

“Will never forget that fairytale wedding,” added the bride’s longtime friend, music director Michael Orland.

David also shared an anniversary message to his wife on Instagram, which you can see here. The music industry legend posted a throwback of him and his wife dressed up for a fancy night out.

“Happy anniversary to the love of my life!! Last summer at the beautiful Miramar!!” David wrote.

As for how the celebrity couple spent their one-year anniversary, it’s no surprise that they dressed way down. On Sunday, Katharine and David were spotted taking a stroll in Los Angeles as they spent their wedding anniversary together in a low-key way, as seen in photos posted by The Daily Mail.

Katharine wore a pair of navy skinny jeans while she carried her pet chihuahua, Wilma, inside a dark grey wrap. David was also wearing jeans and he had a black face mask around his neck as the couple marked their wedding anniversary in a post-pandemic world.