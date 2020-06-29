‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Poses In Lacy Black Lingerie

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed. On Saturday the singer shared a picture of herself standing on a staircase dressed head to toe in black lingerie. The outfit consisted of a black halter top bralette, black panties, a garter belt, and thigh-high black stockings. Erika paired the lingerie outfit with a newspaper printed kimono which she hung off her shoulders.

The 48-year-old wore her signature blonde locks down and wavy, which she paired with what appeared to be a dark red lipstick. Erika joked in the caption that she loves lingerie because they understand each other.

Instantly, the photo began getting thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, several of which came from fellow Bravolebrities. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga wrote “Don’t hurt’em baby” with a fire symbol emoji.

“Me, too! You bought me some a few years back!” buddy and former RHOBH star Eileen Davidson commented about the lacy garment. Erika wrote back to her friend, noting she remembered buying the lingerie and commented that she missed her friend.

Erika tagged several people in the photo including her bestie Mikey Minden, make-up artist Etienne Ortega, hairstylist Clyde Haygood, and stylist Dani Michelle.

This was the second photo in 24 hours from Erika where she donned thigh-high black stockings. The first came when she shared a photo from a Pride Parade where she wore the stockings with a long black tee shirt dress. The post was shared from Alexander Wang’s official Instagram page, so she was likely wearing one of his designs.

“There’s nothing like NYC pride! The energy in the streets and throughout the city was magic! Usually I’m on stage performing, but this time I got to take it all in and have some fun with Alex and his boys!” Erika wrote.

On the float, Erika was surrounded by approximately a dozen men as she took center stage and posed wearing white heart-framed sunglasses.

Erika’s lingerie post was quite a treat for her fans, as she hasn’t shared such a risque photo in quite a while. Although she isn’t shy about showing off her impressive physique, her Instagram feed is more dedicated to her career as a singer, her time as Roxie Hart on Broadway, and her love of high fashion. It’s been months since she’s shared such a provocative photo, but there’s definitely no time like the present.