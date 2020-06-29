‘The Bachelorette’ Star Ali Fedotowsky Twins With Daughter Molly In Matching Striped Swimsuits

Ali Fedotowsky is hitting the beach with her family to beat the summer heat. The Bachelorette star recently shared two photos on her Instagram of her and her daughter, Molly, looking like twins in matching pink striped swimsuits for their day at the beach in San Diego.

The mother and daughter looked fabulous wearing one-piece swimsuits that featured pink and white vertical stripes on both. The basic swimwear had thin straps over the shoulders. The only difference between the two garments was that Ali’s neckline was a bit lower than her daughter’s. Ali’s suit dipped down to the middle of her back revealing her slender physique. The style seemed to suit her well and she mentioned how much she loved wearing it.

In the first snap, Ali and Molly were facing each other as the former reality star was holding onto her child’s hands. In her caption, Ali mentioned that she was teaching her daughter to “defeat Johnny Lawrence.” One of Molly’s legs was held in the air with her foot flexed. It appeared that she was ready to do some karate moves.

Ali Fedotowsky appeared to be amused by Molly as she had a big smile on her face. She had her long blond tresses falling down around her shoulders. Molly’s hair was pulled back into an adorable style.

The second picture showed the two in a hug with the mom of two standing behind her daughter with one arm wrapped around her. They posed with sweet smiles as they pic was being snapped.

The backdrop in both photos revealed a boat floating on the calm water and interesting clouds seemingly rolling across the sky. In her Instagram stories, Ali filmed her two kids playing in the sand. Molly also had a sweet video moment as she was seen running toward the camera with a pail in her hand with the tune “Almost Paradise” playing in the background. Her son, Riley, was loving just sitting there munching on a snack.

Ali was seen wearing a big floppy hat on her head most likely to make sure her head is protected from the sun. She mentioned that both swimsuits were made with almost 90% recyclable material.

In a recent Instagram post, Ali Fedotowsky shared another photo of herself in a similar swimwear, only this one was a bikini. She mentioned how proud she was of herself and how much she has learned to embrace her “flaws.” She stunned in the pink and white bikini that showed off her fit body.