Katya Henry Showcases Incredible Booty In Tiny Shorts In New Selfie

Katya Henry’s most recent Instagram updates have all been selfies, and she posted the newest one 40 minutes ago. She rocked a dark top and cream-toned booty shorts for the short video clip, and her curves were on full display.

She stood with her back facing the camera and held her phone in one hand. She looked over her shoulder at the phone screen, and wore a black face mask with fangs on it.

Her outfit included a tight black crop top with extra long sleeves that extended to the middle of her hands. In addition, her shorts had a high waistline and a very tight fit that left little to the imagination.

Katya wore her hair pulled back into a high, messy bun and appeared to sport a makeup application that included shimmery peach eyeshadow with white highlights under her brows and long lashes. She rocked a few pieces of jewelry including small hoop earrings and rings, and also wore wireless earbuds. Moreover, her French manicure was visible.

The short video clip was of Katya moving a few inches and she exuded lots of flirty vibes.

She posed in a dimly lit bathroom next to a white tile wall and marbled counters. There were bright light sconces and a circular mirror was visible on the right corner of the frame.

She didn’t offer a geo-tag, but her third-most recent update was also taken in the exact same spot.

Furthermore, the sensation tagged her Workouts By Katya Instagram profile to promote her fitness business.

The update has been viewed over 125,400 times already, and her admirers rushed to the comments section to react to the new share.

“D*MN YOU LOOK GOOD BOO,” gushed a devotee.

“Booty goals love you,” declared another supporter.

Others responded to her long caption.

“Thanks for keeping me going sis. Growing with you,” noted a third admirer.

“@katyaelisehenry so do you offer these shorts on your website?” wondered a curious social media user, with others having similar questions.

The stunner also flaunted her derrière in another update from four days ago, and that time, she opted for a thong one-piece swimsuit. There were three photos in the set, and in the first one, she stood with her back facing the camera as she held onto silver railings on a boat. Katya placed her right hand by her forehead and gave a flirty smile. She wore her hair slicked back into a high bun and rocked large hoop earrings.