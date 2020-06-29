Rosanna Arkle Crouches In A Tight Mini Dress For Flirty New Selfie

Rosanna Arkle’s newest Instagram share from today was all about the flirty vibes as she crouched in a minidress for an eye-catching selfie. Her tight black mini dress allowed her to show off her curves and her chic accessories added pizazz to her look.

She posed inside a white room with light wooden floors with a light tan pouf beside her. Her dress had an off-the-shoulder cut with a long sleeve on her right arm. It had yellow writing on her chest that read “Original” in all caps, and the tight fit flattered her tiny waist and curvy hips. In addition, the model sported a complementary pair of heeled sandals. These were light yellow with strappy accents throughout that tied at her ankles.

Rosanna crouched down with her knees apart and draped her right hand over her knee. She held her black phone in her other hand, and gazed at the screen with a pouty expression on her face.

The stunner wore her hair down with her light blond locks brushed around her shoulders. Her curly hair reached the middle of her back, and her darker roots were visible.

She accessorized simply with gold rings on her right finger, but otherwise seemed to keep it simple.

The details of her makeup application were hard to discern thanks to the textured surface of the mirror in front of her.

Her backdrop included another tall mirror with a white frame. Natural light flooded the space, and it left Rosanna’s skin looking flawless. Moreover, her deep tan was hard to miss, and it looked like she had been enjoying the sun quite a bit lately.

The update has garnered over 18,700 likes in the first three hours since it went live, and her followers sent their love in the comments section.

“I’m so obsessed with you,” raved a fan.

“Jheez you look incredible babe,” declared a second admirer.

“Omgggg you are just unreal!!” exclaimed another enthusiastic supporter.

Others responded to her caption.

“And you did it like a true goddess,” wrote another social media user.

The model also showed off her curves in another ensemble a week ago, that time opting for a white bikini. She sat on a bench and threw the peace sign with both of her hands, apparently having a blast and sticking out her tongue. Her bikini top had a cropped cut with short sleeves and a thin half-oval cutout in the front. Her matching bottoms had flirty ties in the center, and she sported matching knee pads.