Republican Group Says Donald Trump Wants To ‘Sacrifice’ Members Of Greatest Generation For Economy

Conservative super PAC The Lincoln Project released on Sunday a scathing advertisement accusing President Donald Trump of wanting to “sacrifice” members of the Greatest Generation.

The group argued that Trump’s push for a full reopening of the United States economy amid the coronavirus pandemic has endangered the lives of those who fought to defeat the Nazis in World War II.

“It is both disheartening and disturbing that the generation we owe for bravely taking up arms and conquering fascism is now at risk of being extinguished by the authoritarian residing in our own White House,” co-founder of The Lincoln Project Rick Wilson said in a statement.

“There is absolutely no equivalency between American lives and our economy, especially those of the most hallowed generation of Americans ever, the patriots singularly responsible for our continued existence as a nation and a democracy.”

As reported by CNN, the minute-long video clip opens with footage of images from the Second World War, pointing out that thousands of Americans left their country to fight fascism.

“They did nothing less than save the world… and it didn’t come without great sacrifice,” the narrator can be heard saying.

The ad then cuts to a clip of Trump calling for an economic reopening.

The video ends with footage of an elderly coronavirus patient breathing with the help of a ventilator as the narrator says, “Haven’t we asked enough of the greatest generation?”

Trump has long called for a rapid reopening of the country, apparently ignoring warnings from public experts. The commander-in-chief has reportedly lost interest in leading the federal government’s response to the pandemic, allowing Vice President Mike Pence to take charge.

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci has allegedly been sidelined by the president and his allies, with the White House limiting his media appearances.

Per CNN, $100,000 will be spent on the ad, which is set to air in Arizona, South Carolina, Florida and Texas. Each of the states is known for having large military communities. All of them have recently experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases.

As the publication noted, some of the group’s most prominent members include Republican Party strategists Steve Schmidt, Tara Setmayer, Stuart Stevens and John Weaver. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband George Conway is also a member.

The Lincoln Project has released a number of similar advertisements. In an ad released on Saturday, the group accused Trump of betraying American troops stationed in Afghanistan. The Saturday ad also implied that Trump is compromised by Russia.