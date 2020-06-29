Madelyn Cline Stuns In A Green Bikini But Jokes About Boyfriend Chase Stokes Being Focused On ‘Grass’

The 'Outer Banks' costars hung out on a boat.

Outer Banks costars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes took their blossoming romance to the water for what looked like a fun boat date. However, Madelyn revealed that the scenery was distracting her boyfriend.

On Sunday, Madelyn, 22, took to Instagram to share a set of three photos that were taken during her relaxing boat trip with Chase, 27. Madelyn’s beau was almost completely cropped out of the first shot. Instead, the camera was focused on Madelyn. The actress was dressed for a day out on the water in a dark teal bikini that looked striking against her tan skin. Her bralette top featured flirty tie details on the shoulders, and it had a low scoop neck that teased a hint of cleavage.

Madelyn’s barely-there bottoms also tied on the sides. The front of the garment was rather tiny, so most of her flat lower midsection was was exposed. In her first photo, Madelyn was posing on a rear-facing lounge seat. Her left foot was on the deck of the boat, while her right foot was curled up underneath her. She had her right arm stretched up in the air, and the back of her left hand was resting on top of her head. Her pose accentuated her hourglass curves.

Madelyn’s blond hair was soaking wet, and she didn’t appear to have any makeup on. Her eyes were closed, and her lips were curved up in a blissful smile. As for Chase, he was behind the wheel of the boat.

The second photo was a close-up shot of Madelyn and Chase’s faces. Madelyn was looking directly at the camera and giving it a content grin, while a smiling Chase appeared to keep his eyes on the water.

The final image showed a shirtless Chase from behind as he drove the boat. He rocked a pair of blue striped shorts, and he wore a blue bandanna around his neck. His long hair was blowing back behind him, while Madelyn’s tresses were really going wild. The wind was whipping her hair in front of her face as she turned to look at the camera. She was laughing and leaning forward with her left arm extended out in front of her.

In the caption of her post, Madelyn cracked a joke about Chase being impressed by some unseen grass. However, it was the actress’ beauty and her relationship with Chase that her Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing over.

“Who cares about the grass look at you,” read one response to her post.

“My dream girl right here,” another admirer wrote.

“The cutest couple ever,” wrote a third fan.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Madelyn and Chase made their real-life relationship Instagram official earlier this month after wowing fans of the Netflix series Outer Banks with their onscreen chemistry.