Dolly Castro Stuns In A Tight Bodysuit & Tiny Denim Shorts

Dolly Castro has been posting lots of sizzling new photos as of late, but her newest share was arguably one of the most revealing. She rocked a sexy outfit that included a mustard yellow bodysuit and very small, light denim shorts.

There were two parts to the series, and Dolly kicked it off with a snap of herself in a bedroom. She stood with her left shoulder facing the camera at a diagonal, and propped out her right leg in front. She gave a huge smile and placed her left hand in a soft fist by her thigh.

Her bodysuit had a low neckline and thin straps that seemingly barely covered her chest, and it had a low cut on the side that allowed her to show off her sideboob. Her eye-catching light denim shorts was eye-catching with a short hem and a high slit on the left side. The slit was embellished with round grommets, and the front and back were heavily frayed.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part and brushed her locks behind her shoulders, and it was so long that it reached her lower back. Her light blond highlights peeked through and contrasted dramatically against her natural color. In addition, she rocked a glamorous makeup application that apparently included shimmery purple eyeshadow with silver highlights under her brows. She also seemed to wear dark blush and lipstick with heavy liner.

Dolly completed her look with her gold hoop earrings and multiple Louis Vuitton bracelets.

The second part of the update was a selfie video that she took in a luxurious bathroom.

The geotag revealed that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it looked like she was excited to be there.

Her followers made sure to send their love in the comments section.

“What a beautiful lady,” observed an admirer.

“You look great,” declared a second fan.

Others responded to her caption.

“Two wks ago it was 105 out there,” shared a third follower.

You’re the one that brings up the heat baby

The model also shared another snap yesterday, that time posing in light pink-and-purple activewear with her dog. She held her dog in her left hand and a glass in her right hand with a dark drink. Her outfit included a pink sports bra with a high neckline and a pair of purple booty shorts with a thick waistband. She stood next to a white couch in front of a side table with a couple of products placed on the edge.