Julianne Kissinger Wows In A Tiny Black Bikini In New Instagram Photo

Juliane Kissinger wowed her Instagram fans today with a brand new bikini pic. She posed in a skimpy black swimsuit and posed outdoors in a nice patio area.

The model stood facing the camera, and crossed her left leg in front. She raised both of her hands and tugged at her hair with had a flirty expression on her face.

Her tiny swimsuit flattered her curvy physique well, and her top was so small that her chest was barely contained. The classic triangle-cut piece left her cleavage and underboob on show, and her bottoms had a revealing cut. It was made up entirely of a thick strap, and the incredibly low waistline called attention to her flat abs. Moreover, her pose put her tiny waist and thigh gap on show, along with her nice tan.

The beauty wore her hair in a half-ponytail with an off-center part with her bangs framing her face. Her long, curly locks cascaded around both of her shoulders, and reached her lower back. In addition, her eye-catching makeup application apparently included long lashes, heavy black liner on her lower lids, shimmery silver eyeshadow, and glossy pink lipstick. Her accessories included tear-drop shaped earrings and a floral chain necklace. She also sported a gold bracelet on her right wrist along with a dark, thin hair tie.

She stood in a shaded area under a gazebo with dark wicker furniture and a stone fireplace in the backdrop.

The post was tagged with her second social media account, @juliannexobby.

The snap has been available for five hours, and it’s been liked over 69,500 times. Her followers took to the comments section with a variety of compliments.

“You are so beautiful and cute,” raved a supporter.

“You today, like yesterday and like tomorrow, are too beautiful,” gushed a second admirer.

“There’s this girl who posts the most lit and insanely beautiful pics on IG and her name is @juli.annee,” exclaimed a third devotee.

Others responded to her caption.

“You’re my favorite color,” joked another fan.

Julianne posed in the same area four days ago for another sizzling photo. That time, the emphasis was on derrière as she rocked a super short skirt that left most of her curves bare. Her outfit featured yellow plaid with white and black accents, and her tiny matching top was cropped. The front of it was plaid and the back of it was a white sheer fabric. She also sported a black backpack and thigh-high fishnet stockings.