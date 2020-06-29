Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Backside In A Cheeky Bikini And Says She Got ‘Electrocuted’ After Photo Was Taken

Amanda's photo was snapped during her birthday bash.

Amanda Cerny gifted her 26 million Instagram followers with a photo of her incredible bikini body on Sunday, and she revealed that something shocking happened after the picture was snapped. According to the YouTube star, she got electrocuted.

Amanda’s photo was taken during her 29th birthday celebration. Her post’s geotag identified the location of her party as somewhere in Miami Beach’s North Beach area, where a group of friends and family members had joined her at a pool.

For her big birthday bash, Amanda rocked a ribbed pink bikini. She was photographed lying on her stomach on a white pool float with sides that curved up. Part of her body was in the shade, so the sides of the inflatable lounger were presumably attached to a canopy. All that could be seen of Amanda’s bathing suit top were its sports bra-style shoulder straps. However, the back of her bottoms were in full view. They had a cheeky cut that put an ample amount of her peachy backside on full display.

Amanda’s toned legs were stretched out behind her, and her feet were hanging off the float. Her hair was soaking wet and slicked back. However, the makeup she appeared to have on was flawless and smudge-free. It looked like she rocked glossy dark pink lipstick, black eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow. Her eyelids appeared to be pink, while her creases were a darker, smoky color.

Amanda was looking up at the camera, which was flanked by two birthday cakes. One was covered with decadent white frosting, and it was garnished with sliced limes. The other cake appeared to be chocolate. Both of the desserts were decorated with unlit pink and gold candles. Someone behind the camera was holding a lighter over the chocolate cake.

Amanda tagged the bikini-clad pal beside her as model and TV host Patricia Zavala.

In the comments section of her post, Amanda elaborated on how she got electrocuted. She revealed that a jet ski lift was to blame for her pain, and she wrote that the electrical current went “in the right hand and out the right foot.” She also informed her fans that she hurt her ankle while celebrating her birthday, but she clearly didn’t let her injuries prevent her from enjoying herself.

“Now I have a sprained ankle and super powers!” she quipped.

Many of Amanda’s Instagram followers responded to her post by extending their birthday wishes to her, but one fan made an observation about her bikini bottoms.

“You have a bathing suit wedgie,” the commenter wrote.

“That’s always,” Amanda replied.

Amanda showed off more of her bikini body in another set of photos that were taken at a pool. She wore a protective face mask, and she posed like a superhero while jumping into the water.