Arabella Chi Rocks A Revealing Bodysuit, Puts Her Sexy Legs On Full Display

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram page on Sunday and treated her followers to yet another skin-baring snapshot.

In the picture, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant in the popular series, Love Island — could be seen rocking a light pink, revealing bodysuit. The risque ensemble boasted a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. In addition to that, the high-cut leg opening of her bodysuit enabled her to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. She finished off her attire with white printed socks and a pair of pink fuzzy slippers.

Arabella opted for a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. She seemingly applied some foundation, wore a nude lipstick, and a nude eyeshadow. It looked like she applied some eyeliner and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her blond tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for an assortment of rings, multiple bracelets, a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her throat, and a gold chain anklet.

The shoot seemingly took place in her home. She sat on the floor in front of a mirror and leaned against a sofa. A shelf full of shoes, a drawers table with an LED TV, and some wall paintings could be seen in the background.

She folded her knee and extended her leg forward, seductively parted her lips, gazed at the lens of her camera, and took a selfie. Arabella posted another snap from the same shoot in which only focused on her long, lean legs.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her fuzzy slippers were from the British brand, Ego. She also started a contest and promised to award two winners £150 ($185) to spend on shoes, bags, and accessories from the brand’s website.

Within 15 hours of going live, the post amassed about 40,000 likes and more than 1,600 comments. While most of her followers commented to participate in the contest, many also praised Arabella’s sexy figure and beautiful face.

“You are so gorgeous, babe,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“So perfect!! I really love you,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, look at those sexy legs. I love your body and your smile, Arabella,” a third admirer remarked.

“Such a hot picture. Please post such pics more often,” a fourth follower requested.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Laura Anderson and Anna Vakili.

Arabella wows her fans with her sexy snapshots almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a hot snap in which she was featured rocking gray lingerie set from Calvin Klein.