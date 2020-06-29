Ireland Baldwin Romps On The Beach Wearing A Retro Blue Gingham Bikini

Ireland Baldwin spent the day on Saturday romping on the beach in Malibu with her boyfriend, Corey Harper. The 24-year-old model showed off her incredible curves in a retro blue gingham bikini and The Daily Mail had pictures to prove how amazing she looked in it.

The couple arrived with plenty of cold water to keep themselves hydrated. They were seen walking to their destination both wearing masks to cover their faces. Ireland wore a pair of blue jean shorts before she hit the beach with the bikini bottoms underneath. She opted to pair the shorts with her blue gingham bikini top that scarcely covered her bosom. The triangular-shaped cups were held up by thin double strings on each side and tied around her neck and in the middle of her back. There was also a decorative tie on the front. As Ireland played on the sandy beach, it almost looked like she would spill right out of it.

The blond bombshell also carried a long-sleeve plaid shirt as a possible cover up just in case she needed it. The denim shorts soon came off to reveal the adorable matching bikini bottoms. The leg openings on the suit were high enough to reveal Ireland’s red rose tattoo close to her hip and pelvic area. Her arm tattoos also stood out as plenty of skin was exposed. The bikini bottoms featured a cute tie on the front for a classic beach look. The blue bikini showed off her amazing physique.

Jennifer Graylock / Getty Images

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger had a headband that matched the gingham bikini as well. Ireland had her blond locks piled on top of her head and held in place with a blue scrunchie. To shield her eyes from the harsh sun rays, she threw on a pair of wide sunglasses. She seemingly had her nails painted in a bright pink color.

Ireland Baldwin appeared to be happy and carefree as she enjoyed the day in the sun and sand. She had her dogs with her and seemed to have a great time playing with them and lying on the beach catching some rays. It appeared to be a nice warm sunny day just perfect for a day at the beach.

Earlier this month, Ireland wore a different type of swimsuit in an Instagram snap that she shared. She doesn’t seem to be afraid to bare some skin and she did just that wearing a green thong swimsuit that was very revealing on her backside. She certainly dazzled her 598, 000 followers.