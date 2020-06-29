Lydia Farley Shows Off Sideboob In A Skimpy Black Bodysuit On Instagram

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley went online on Sunday and shared a very hot snap with her 700,000-plus Instagram followers.

In the picture, Lydia could be seen rocking a black bodysuit that featured a low-cut neckline, enabling her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. The wide armhole of the ensemble also allowed her to flash major sideboob. Moreover, the bodysuit boasted a high-cut leg opening through which she showed off her sexy thighs.

Lydia teamed her sexy bodysuit with a pair of blue sweat shorts that she pulled down her hips to show off some skin. She also put her sexy thighs on full display to tease her fans.

She opted for a full face of makeup and the application seemingly included some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, wore pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. Lydia appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She swept her wavy, brunette tresses to one side and let her locks cascade over her shoulder.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Barcelona, Spain. It looked like the pic was captured at her home while she was standing in her terrace. A white chair with gray cushions, a white table, and a pot of plant could also be seen in the background.

To pose, she tilted her body, held a hand behind her head, puckered her lips, gazed at the camera, and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Lydia informed her fans that it is extremely hot in Barcelona these days, adding that her post was sponsored by SLVR, an app for social media influencers.

Within six hours of posting, the picture garnered more than 16,000 likes and about 370 messages in which fans praised Lydia’s amazing figure and her sensual sense of style.

“I’ll come to enjoy the heat with ya!! I think you will make it a few degrees warmer when you’re around,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, you are an angel. Love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Happy Sunday to this beautiful and loving woman. I hope you have a good day, Lydia. I like your photoshoot. Sending my love and support from Austin, TX,” a third admirer remarked.

“Are you sure you didn’t fall from Heaven? You’re way too gorgeous, to be human, and even Angels can’t compete with you!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of Lydia’s fellow models also liked the snapshot, including Vanessa Christine and Angelica S.