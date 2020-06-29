Chrissy Teigen Poses In A White Paper Sheet At The Doctors Office While Encouraging Regular Checkups

Chrissy Teigen is encouraging women to ensure they are making time for regular checkups, even with all the craziness that is going on in the world.

Model, television personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday, June 28 to share a photo of herself in an exam chair while at the doctor’s office. Teigen went barefoot and wore only a white paper sheet and a black face mask in the photo while encouraging women to take proper care of themselves.

Teigen, who is known for keeping it real on Instagram, did not appear at all ashamed to share a photo of herself while in a rather vulnerable state. Rather, she cocked her head to the side and flashed a peace sign in the air with one hand while ensuring the sheet was properly covering her with the other hand. She pulled one of her tan legs up to the seat while letting the other one dangle off the chair as she stared intently at the camera.

The mother of two wore her blond hair piled up high on the top of her head in a tight bun. Alongside the chair she was sitting on was a number of wires and medical equipment, as well as what appeared to be a sonogram machine.

While it may seem odd that Teigen would share a photo of herself in this state, she did it in hopes of sending a very important message about women’s health. In her caption, she reminded her followers that even though there is a global pandemic going on and the world may seem upside down, proper preventative healthcare checkups are just as important as ever.

This type of preventative care, although not the most pleasant, includes mamograms which are done yearly for women over 40 years old, according to the CDC’s official website. This helps to catch any potential abnormalities or cancer early on. In addition, pap smears are also important for women and are typically done every 3 years once a woman turns 21 years old.

Teigen’s post racked up over 300,000 likes in no time. Many people took to the comments section to commend her for sharing this very important message.

“So true! Regular screenings helped my mom find her cancer when it was treatable 20 years ago!” one social media user wrote.

“I’m on it! Thank you for sending this message – many women out there are oblivious to how important these appointments are,” another person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen recently underwent surgery to remove her breast implants which she had put in years ago. She shared publicly that she decided to have the procedure done in an effort to feel more comfortable.